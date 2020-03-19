For parents whose Edmond school-age children have “essential items” that were left at school before spring break, Edmond Public Schools will temporarily reopen to provide opportunity to retrieve the items.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 23 and 24, parents and students will be allowed back in the buildings for this purpose, announced Bret Towne, superintendent.
“When retrieving items, students and parents should enter through the front entrance and go directly to the place they are stored (locker, music room, etc.), retrieve the items and exit the building quickly,” Towne wrote in a letter to staff.
Parents and students will not be allowed to gather in the school facilities, according to the letter.
This is the only time this opportunity will be provided until schools reopen. They are currently closed until at least April 6.
