The University of Central Oklahoma School of Music will present the Tony Award-winning musical “Nine” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29 and 2 p.m. March 1, at Mitchell Hall Theatre located on Central’s campus.
A musical adaptation of Frederico Fellini’s film “8 ½,” “Nine” centers around Italian film director Guido Contini. While facing a midlife crisis, he struggles creatively on his next project, which entangles him in a web of romantic difficulties.
“I’m absolutely in love with the story of ‘Nine.’ It’s funny and very poignant,” said Greg White, Ph.D., director of musical theatre at Central and director of the production.
Propelled by an imaginative and florid score by Maury Yeston, the original production of “Nine” won the Tony for Best Musical. “Nine” also was adapted into a major motion picture by Rob Marshall, the acclaimed director of the 2002 film version of “Chicago.”
Aside from Guido and a 9-year-old boy, the cast will consist of 27 women – nine of whom are principal characters.
“The production offers nine dynamic principal roles for our UCO musical theatre women, each of whom rises to the occasion,” White said.
“It’s about how we look for happiness in the midst of living our difficult lives,” added Eric Grigg, musical director of the production.
“The show has compelling things to say about work-life balances and relationships, while also not being afraid to throw in some big production numbers.”
Tickets for “Nine” range from $15-$25 and can be purchased online at mitchellhalltheatre.com or by calling the Mitchell Hall Box Office at 405-974-3375. This production features mature themes including nudity and sexual content, explicit language and suggestive dialogue, violence, drug references, gunshots and strobe lights, as well as fog or haze.
