Ryan White took the Boy Scout Oath to heart as he completed seven projects for his Eagle Scout badge.
With the help of other scouts, family and friends, about 250 total, he organized the groups to help make this a better world.
As part of his Eagle Scout requirements, Ryan was required to complete a project, but with the help of other area troops, he exceeded that goal.
With the project title “Make a Difference,” Ryan set about to doing just that.
“Joshua Wyckoff, a scout from troop 479, was the assistant organizer for ‘Make a Difference,’ and he put a lot of hard work into the project and is rarely recognized,” Ryan said.
There were seven projects in Edmond, two in Oklahoma City, and one in Shawnee, for a total of 10 completely different projects representing eight different organizations donating 1,033 volunteer service hours directly benefiting the community.
“There were also 14 different units present for this project including: Packs 349, 331, 430, 101 and 226 as well as Troops 349, 6349, 1, 6001, 386, 79, 6079, 226 and 6424,” Ryan said.
Scoutmaster for Troop 1 Chris Shoffner said Ryan is an invaluable asset to Troop 1 and to the community.
“After recently earning his Eagle Scout, Ryan is determined to continue working with scouts in an impactful way,” Shoffner said. “One way is he has maintained his registration with our troop and he has accepted a positive role as Junior Assistant Scoutmaster.”
Shoffner said Ryan now works with the adults within the troop.
“He is able to facilitate more in a support and supervisor capacity to the youth leaders in the troop,” Shoffner said. “When he is not providing support for our troop, he is broadening his horizon by making A difference. He is co-lead for a District wide campaign called Making A Difference.”
Shoffner said he speaks for Troop 1 when he says, “Ryan is a great display of a scout being a servant leader. We look forward to many more projects with this fine young man.
YMCA BENEFITS
“Most of the units already had a project in mind, but of the projects we did choose, both were at the YMCA (one on Rankin, one at Mitch Park),” Ryan said.
The scout said he was wanting to find an organization that greatly benefited his community and find a project small enough that he and those helping could complete.
“At Mitch Park we put down mulch for the playground at the back and at Rankin we cleaned behind a fence and made the grounds look better,” Ryan said. “Our mission was not to build a new building, or take out 100 trees, but rather do many small projects to make an overall large impact.”
With a total of about 260 volunteers, Ryan said his best guess was about 1/3 were adults, 1/3 were middle to high schoolers, and 1/3 were elementary children.
“The units themselves were actually able to provide all the material and tools needed,” Ryan said, “and the only thing supplied to them was some cases of water from the staff.”
With zero cash donations, although Ryan said several people did offer, there was no technical budget for this project. Everything had to be donated or supplied by the units themselves.
Ryan is a sophomore at Edmond North High School and said he has been in scouting unofficially since he was born and officially for 10 years.
His brother, Jacob White, was also a scout and earned his Eagle Scout rank in the same troop a few years before Ryan.
“Scouting has taught me that the best person you can be is not one who thinks only of yourself, but rather of others,” Ryan said. “Putting family, religion, my team, and my community first has really shined a whole new perspective on how I am conducting myself in everyday manners.”
Ryan added that he believes each individual is part of a greater whole.
“If people were to slow down and actually analyze what is going on in this world, they would realize that they are part of a huge web,” Ryan said.
He said the core of the web is their community.
“It (the community) gives so much support and structure to our lives, and wouldn’t it make sense to provide the same support back to them (community members),” Ryan said.
Ryan is a member of Troop 1 in Edmond, and has been with Troop 1 for 6 years. Before that he was a member of Pack 430.
Scoutmaster for Troop 1 is Chris Shoffner and Ryan’s committee chair is Nick Peterman.
