Beginning tonight at 10 p.m, the intersection of Second Street and Bryant Avenue will utilize stop signs to function as a four-way stop.
City spokesman Casey Moore said the signal lights at the intersection will be turned off as an electrical contractor does boring in the area. Work is scheduled to conclude at 1 a.m., and the intersection will return to normal functionality at that time.
Moore said please expect delays if traveling through the area.
