Senate Bill 1133 addressing additional provisions to be included in a school district’s discipline and bullying policy will be heard on the Senate floor Tuesday.
The bill is authored by former educator Sen. Ron Sharp, representing Senate District 17 and Vice Chair of the Senate Education Committee and co-authored by Rep. Dell Kerbs, representing District 26.
In part the SB1133 amends the term “bullying” within the School Safety and Bullying Prevention Act to include such behavior that occurs on or off school premises.
The measure creates the term “in distress” and defines it as a student shows signs including but not limited to changes in behavior, anxiety, sleep problems, acting out, and problems with academic work.
The measure requires a school district board of education to update its discipline and bullying policy annually and provides immunity for certain people who promptly report incidents of bullying in good faith and who fail to remedy the reported bullying. The measure does not extend such immunity to school officials who are designated to investigate bullying incidents.
The measure requires an investigation into an incident of bullying to be completed within 72 hours of receiving a report and that the parents/legal guardians of a reported victim and perpetrator within 24 hours of receiving a report of bullying or if a student appears in distress. The bullying policy must prohibit retaliation against a school employee who notifies the district board of education or the State Department of Education of noncompliance with the discipline and bullying policy.
The district board of education would hold at least one public hearing prior to adopting or amending the bullying policy and submit the approved policy to the State Department of Education within 30 days of adoption.
The bill requires the district superintendent to provide a report on bullying prevention activities to the district board of education at least annually at a public meeting. A copy of the bullying policy must be provided to each employee along with an explanation of the employees responsibilities.
The State Board of Education will submit a report annually to the education committee chairs of the Legislature containing the number of documented and verified incidents of bullying.
The above summary was prepared in part by Kalen Taylor and posted on the TrackBill website providing a bill summary of SB1133.
