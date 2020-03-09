The United States Space Force was formed to defend U.S. satellite assets whether by lasers or by moving the satellites.
“It’s exceptionally important to us,” said U.S. Senator James Lankford, R-Edmond.
The U.S. Space Force became a service branch of the U.S. Armed Forces in December, and space has become a Defense Department priority.
“We are behind — we need to not be behind in that area of space,” Lankford said.
China shot down one of its own orbiting satellites nearly 20 years ago. China claimed they needed to shoot down their satellite from the ground to avoid it deteriorating and falling to earth.
China was testing a missile launch from earth to be able to take out satellites in space, Lankford explained. A dangerous field of debris for future space operations now marks this space field. Space junk from the impact makes it impossible for any nation to safely deploy a craft within that belt of space, he said.
“It was a warning to the United States that China continues to aggressively move to be able to move warfare to space,” Lankford said. “And we should be more attentive to be able to make sure that we are doing that as well, and we are paying attention to how do you defend our GPS system — how do you defend our communication — how do you defend our research satellites for climate research?”
Every phone and form of communications technology depends on space satellites. U.S. satellites must not be sitting ducks in space, he said, adding that the United States would become dark if an adversary launched an early attack on U.S. satellites.
“And we would be in a very bad spot of being able to defend ourselves,” Lankford said.
HYPERSONIC MISSILE RESEARCH
ADVANCES WEAPONRY
Both Russia and China are working to perfect technology allowing hypersonic missiles as part of the weaponry. China currently leads Russia in developing the advanced weapon system, Lankford said.
“Iran is also working on hypersonics — we’re working on hypersonics,” Lankford said. “The best counter to that is to have hypersonics in response where it’s a deterrence to say, ‘Don’t launch them the first time.’”
Hypersonic missile development is currently staged for a distance of 1,500 miles or less, Lankford said. Such missiles could not reach the continental United States from Russia or China, Lankford said.
“But it’s a major impact on Europe and on our aircraft carriers and such, so it’s a very different kind of threat for us,” Lankford said.
He said preparedness includes counter operations to be able to shoot down the missile before it reaches a target, because that kind of war is unthinkable.
