Shusterman signing at Edmond North High School
Best of Books has announced an author signing with Neal Shusterman at 6 p.m., March 9 at Edmond North High School. He will be discussing his books, followed by a signing.
Tickets are required to attend and are sold through Eventbrite. Each ticket will admit two people and include either “The Toll” or the hardcover “Arc of a Scythe” trilogy. Additional books will be available for sale at the event. Fans may bring two books from home to be signed.
Shusterman is the New York Times bestselling author of more than 30 award-winning books for children, teens and adults, including the “Unwind” dystology, the “Skinjacker” trilogy, “Downsiders”, and “Challenger Deep”, which won the National Book Award. “Scythe”, the first book in his latest series, “Arc of a Scythe”, is a Michael L. Printz Honor Book. He also writes screenplays for motion pictures and television shows. Shusterman is the father of four, all of whom are talented writers and artists themselves.
Please call 405-340-9202 if you would like to reserve signed copies of books after the events.
Meyer signing at Edmond Memorial High School
Best of Books has announced an author signing at 6 p.m., March 5 with Marissa Meyer at Edmond Memorial High School. She will be discussing her books, followed by a signing.
Tickets are required to attend and are sold through Eventbrite. Each ticket will admit one person. Additional books will be available for sale at the event. Meyer will personalize one of the new “Lunar Chronicles” titles and one additional book of the customer’s choice. All other books bought at the event will be signature only. Fans may bring two books from home to be signed.
Meyer is the New York Times bestselling author of “The Lunar Chronicles”. She lives in Tacoma, Wash., with her husband and three demanding cats. She's a fan of most things geeky (Sailor Moon, Firefly, any occasion that requires a costume), and has been in love with fairy tales since she was a child.
Please call 405-340-9202 if you would like to reserve signed copies of books after the events.
Van Draanen discussion and signing at Best of Books
Best of Books has announced an author discussion and signing at 6 p.m. March 12 with Wendelin Van Draanen. She will be holding a discussion about writing and publishing, followed by a signing.
Tickets for this event can be found on Eventbrite.
Van Draanen’s new book, “Hope in the Mail”, is described by the publisher as part writing guide and part memoir, this inspiring book from the author of “Flipped” and “The Running Dream” is like “Bird by Bird” for young adult readers and writers.
Van Draanen didn't grow up wanting to be a writer, but 30 books later, she's convinced that writing saved her life. Or, at least, saved her from a life of bitterness and despair. Writing helped her sort out what she thought and felt and wanted. And digging deep into fictional characters helped her understand the real people in her life better as well.
Van Draanen shares what she's learned — about writing, life, and what it takes to live the writing life. This book is packed with practical advice on the craft: about how to create characters and plot a story that's exciting to read. But maybe even more helpful is the insight she provides into the persistence, and perseverance, it takes to live a productive, creative life. And she answers the age-old question Where do you get your ideas? She does so by revealing how events in her own life became the seeds of her best-loved novels.
“Hope in the Mail” is a wildly inspirational read for anyone with a story to share.
Go to our website at bestofbooksok.com/ to learn more information or to call 405-340-9202 to purchase books or if you would like to reserve signed copies of books after the events.
3 authors on panel at Best of Books
Best of Books has announced a middle grade panel with authors Peter Lerangis, Lisa Greenwald, and Janae Marks.
Best of Books will be hosting the three authors at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. They will be hosting a panel, followed by a signing.
Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite. There are three options, with each option containing a different author’s book.
Ticket includes: a copy of one of the author’s books (you pick which one when you buy the ticket), participation in three round table sessions with each author where you'll be able to get your passport signed, play games, and talk about books! Pizza and refreshments will also be provided! Earn prizes as you go around to each author’s round table.
Lerangis, the New York Times bestselling author of the “Seven Wonders” and “Max Tilt” series, returns with an electrifying new trilogy about a boy who discovers that he alone may be able to alter the course of history.
Corey Fletcher has an active imagination. He sees things no one else does. Cracks jokes no one else gets. And goes places few would ever dare go. Like the past. All he needs is a metal artifact from a point in time, and Corey can go there. Although hundreds of time travelers live in secret throughout the world, including Corey's own grandfather, none has the ability to change past events. But when Corey accidentally saves a life while time traveling, he realizes that he is the first-ever “Throwback,” with the power to alter life as we know it. Which means his own life is now in all sorts of danger.
Lerangis is the author of more than 160 books, which have sold more than 5.5 million copies and been translated into 33 different languages. These include the five books in the New York Times bestselling “Seven Wonders” series, The “Colossus Rises”, “Lost in Babylon”, “The Tomb of Shadows”, “The Curse of the King”, and “The Legend of the Rift”, and two books in the “39 Clues” series. He lives in New York City with his family.
Three BFFs try to make new friends but keep the old in the fifth book in Greenwald’s hilarious series told entirely in text messages, emojis, and notes. Perfect for fans of “Invisible Emmie” and the “Dork Diaries” books. Making new friends is a good thing, right? Not when you barely see your besties!
Between swim team, the school play, and poetry club, BFFs Cece, Gabby, and Prianka are meeting different people and trying different things. But besties clash when Gabby’s new friends rank the other girls in their grade in categories like looks, smarts, and popularity. The question is: How can you be your best self if your BFFs don’t have your back?
Greenwald lives in New York City with her husband and two young daughters. She loves sunglasses, reading, the beach, and sushi.
From debut author Janae Marks comes a captivating mystery full of heart, as one courageous girl questions assumptions, searches for the truth, and does what she believes is right — even in the face of great opposition. A perfect book for fans of “Front Desk” and “All Rise for the Honorable Perry T. Cook”.
Zoe Washington isn’t sure what to write. What does a girl say to the father she’s never met, hadn’t heard from until his letter arrived on her twelfth birthday, and who’s been in prison for a terrible crime? A crime he says he never committed.
Could Marcus really be innocent? Zoe is determined to uncover the truth. Even if it means hiding his letters and her investigation from the rest of her family. Everyone else thinks Zoe’s worrying about doing a good job at her bakery internship and proving to her parents that she’s worthy of auditioning for Food Network’s Kids Bake Challenge. But with bakery confections on one part of her mind, and Marcus’s conviction weighing heavily on the other, this is one recipe Zoe doesn’t know how to balance. The only thing she knows to be true: Everyone lies.
Marks graduated from the New School with an MFA in writing for children. When she isn’t writing fiction, she’s spending time with her husband and daughter at home in Connecticut. “From the Desk of Zoe Washington” is her debut novel.
Please call 405-340-9202 if you would like to reserve signed copies of books after the events.
Park book signing set at Best of Books
Best of Books has announced an author signing at 6:30 p.m. March 10 with Linda Sue Park. The event is free to the public, but to get books signed, her new book must be purchased.
In this compelling, emotionally engaging novel set in 1880, a half-Chinese girl and her white father try to make a home in Dakota Territory, in the face of racism and resistance to change. “Prairie Lotus” is a powerful, touching, multi-layered book about a girl determined to fit in and realize her dreams: getting an education, becoming a dressmaker in her father's shop, and making at least one friend.
Acclaimed, award-winning author Park has placed a young half-Asian girl, Hanna, in a small town in America's heartland, in 1880. Hanna's adjustment to her new surroundings, which primarily means negotiating the townspeople's almost unanimous prejudice against Asians, is at the heart of the story. Narrated by Hanna, the novel has poignant moments yet sparkles with humor, introducing a captivating heroine whose wry, observant voice will resonate with readers.
Park was born in Urbana, Ill. on March 25, 1960. She received a B.A. in English from Stanford University. After graduating, she worked as a public-relations writer for a major oil company for two years. She obtained advanced degrees in literature from Trinity College, Dublin in Ireland and from the University of London.
Before becoming a full-time author, she held numerous jobs including working for an advertising agency, teaching English as a second language to college students, and working as a food journalist. Her first book, “Seesaw Girl”, was published in 1999. Her other books include “The Kite Fighters”, “Tap Dancing on the Roof: Sijo (Poems)”, and “A Single Shard”, which won the 2002 Newbery Medal. She also wrote “Storm Warning”, which is the ninth book in the “39 Clues” series. Her title “A Long Walk to Water” made the New York Times bestseller list.
Go to our website at bestofbooksok.com/ to learn more information or to call 405-340-9202 to purchase books or if you would like to reserve signed copies of books after the events.
Lowell at Best of Books March 7
Best of Books will be having a special story time with author Barbara Lowell on March 7 at 11 a.m. The story time will be followed by a signing.
Come join Best of Books in welcoming back children's book author Barbara Lowell for a special story time event! She will be here on Saturday, March 7 at 11 am to read for story time and then sign her new book, My Mastodon.
My Mastodon is inspired by the 19th-century lives of artist and scientist Charles Willson Peale's family, this is a tale of a girl and her favorite companion—a fossilized mastodon!
Barbara Lowell is the author of Sparky & Spike: Charles Schulz and the Wildest, Smartest Dog Ever, a Junior Library Guild Selection and more books for kids. She lives with her family in Oklahoma.
Go to our website at bestofbooksok.com/ to learn more information or to call 405-340-9202 to purchase books or if you would like to reserve signed copies of books after the events.
Author Signing at Best of Books
Best of Books has announced an author signing at 6 p.m. March 9 with Tom Watson at Best of Books. The event is free to the public, but to be in the signing line, one of his new books must be purchased.
Those books are “Trouble at Table 5: The Candy Caper” and “Trouble at Table 5: Busted by Breakfast”.
From the author of “Stick Dog” comes a new and highly illustrated early chapter book series about three best friends whose plans, missions, and schemes are sure to shake up their school. Featuring two-color art on every page and fun activities at the end of each book.
Molly gets things stuck in her head sometimes. When she sees a jar of candy on Principal Shelton's desk, she absolutely needs to know how many candies are in that jar! Luckily, her two best friends, Simon and Rosie, are ready to help her find the answer — even if it means detention for all of them!
Simon always has a lot to say. And sometimes he can't stop talking — even in the middle of class. When Simon gets in trouble for jabbering at school, his best friends, Molly and Rosie, think up a plan to keep him from getting grounded at home! It involves cars, suds and pink plastic flamingos! But will their big plan turn into an even bigger disaster?
Each hilarious friendship story in this series is designed to set independent readers up for success — with short, fast-paced chapters, black-and-red art on every page, and progress bars at the end of each chapter!
Tom Watson lives in Chicago with his wife, daughter, and son. He also has a dog, as you could probably guess. The dog is a Labrador-Newfoundland mix. Tom says he looks like a Labrador with a bad perm. He wanted to name the dog "Put Your Shirt On" (please don't ask why), but he was outvoted by his family. The dog's name is Shadow. Early in his career Tom worked in politics, including a stint as the chief speechwriter for the governor of Ohio. This experience helped him develop the unique, storytelling narrative style of the “Stick Dog” books. More important, Tom's time in politics made him realize a very important thing: Kids are way smarter than adults. And it's a lot more fun and rewarding to write stories for them than to write speeches for grown-ups.
Call 405-340-9202 to purchase books or if you would like to reserve signed copies of books after the event.
