OKLAHOMA CITY — Francis Tuttle Technology Center’s Shane Martin was recently named a Tinker Federal Credit Union Teacher of the Year. Martin is a science and math instructor in Francis Tuttle’s Computer Science Academy.
Martin, an Edmond resident and Oklahoma State University alumnus, said he looks for opportunities to integrate financial literacy into his lesson plan. Though most of his students go on to study computer science and work in tech fields, good money habits are something anyone can benefit from if they learn and apply them into every day life.
Martin was presented with a check for $2,000 and a Teacher of the Year trophy. Tinker Federal Credit Union also presented a check for $1,000 to Francis Tuttle, which was accepted by Superintendent Dr. Michelle Keylon.
“At TFCU, our mission is to help our members achieve their goals and realize their dreams,” said Heather Kay, TFCU assistant vice president for financial education. “So, we want to reward teachers who have similar goals for their students. The Teacher of the Year awards give us the opportunity to acknowledge educators who are making a difference by teaching good money habits in the classroom.”
Nominated educators submit a short video explaining a creative way they have brought personal finance instruction into the classroom and the most valuable takeaway for students. Three teachers are selected, one each from school sizes 2A and Under, from 3A to 4A, and from 5A to 6A.
Francis Tuttle Technology Center serves high school students and adults in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area with career-specific training, in support of developing and maintaining a quality workforce for the region. Francis Tuttle also offers complete business and industry training and consulting services, and short-term training for career development or personal enrichment. With four locations in Oklahoma City and Edmond, Francis Tuttle offers central Oklahoma diverse training programs in fulfillment of the school’s mission to prepare customers for success in the workplace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.