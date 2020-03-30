Edmond residents are now being told to stay at home as much as possible and all non-essential businesses operating within the city are required to close their facilities.
The previously approved Declaration of Emergency related to the community spread of COVID-19 was amended during a special city council meeting earlier this evening to require residents to shelter in place at their place of residences.
The revised declaration also says people are restricted from being in non-essential business places.
The amended declaration becomes effective at 11:59 p.m. tonight and continues through April 16, 2020.
•Persons may leave their residences only for essential activities including the operation of essential businesses.
Essential activities include the following:
• To engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family, household members, or pets (for example, obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional, obtaining supplies needed to work from home, or perform property maintenance);
• To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves, family, household members, or pets or to deliver those services or supplies to others (for example, food and beverage, pet supply, and any other household consumer products, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences);
• To engage in outdoor activity, provided the individuals, except household members, follow social distancing guidelines issued by the CDC (for example, walking, biking, hiking, or running);
• To perform work at an Essential Business;
• To care for or transport a family member or pet in another household;
• To move to another residence either in or outside the limits of the City of Edmond; and
• To otherwise carry out activities specifically permitted in this Declaration.
The following guidelines have been established for businesses:
• Businesses may continue to perform essential functions with employees or contractors as necessary to maintain the value of the business’ inventory, preserve the condition of the business’ physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits and related functions.
• For clarity, non-essential businesses may continue operations consisting exclusively of employees or contractors performing activities remotely (i.e. working from home).
• For Essential Businesses continuing to operate, to the extent possible all businesses shall practice social distancing which may include but is not limited to maintaining six (6) feet between both employees and the general public, off-setting shifts and/or days, and requiring employees to conduct work remotely.
• Any business owner keeping a non-essential business open in violation of this Declaration shall be subject to the applicable provisions of the Edmond Municipal Code.
Council members continued to stress the following:
• All Edmond citizens should take extra measures to put a physical distance of six feet between yourself and other people to further reduce your risk to being exposed to COVID-19, and should avail yourselves of the resources and information through the Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD), the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), and Center for Disease Control (CDC).
• It is anticipated that Edmond residents will voluntarily comply with the regulations that have been put into place. In the event that there is concern of non-compliance at city facilities or by city employees in Edmond, contact the City of Edmond Community Image Department at 405-359-4793.
