A shooting took place today at the Guthrie Walmart. According to two eyewitnesses at the scene, the altercation started outside of the store. The suspect is now in police custody. More information will be reported as it is available.
Shooting at Guthrie Walmart today
- Courtesy Guthrie News-Leader
