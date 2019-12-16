Edmond Police issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old white male thought to be in Edmond or the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.
Harold Milhisler was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes at 4 a.m. Sunday at 2617 Pennington Ave., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Police describe Milhisler as being under a proven medical or serious physical disability, and in danger of serious bodily injury or death. Authorities describe his vehicle as a gold, four-door 1999 Mercedes E32. The license plate is EFX420. Call 911 if you see him.
