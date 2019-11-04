PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Simmons First National Corporation’s board of directors declared a regular $0.16 per share quarterly cash dividend payable Jan. 6, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 16, 2019. This dividend represents a $0.01 per share, or 6.7 percent, increase above the dividend paid for the same period last year.
Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total assets of approximately $17.8 billion as of September 30, 2019, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The company, directly and through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.
