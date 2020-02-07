EDMOND, Okla. — Residents will have an opportunity to see independent filmmaking at The Simply Indie Film Fest planned Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20-22 at the Hilton Garden Inn and Edmond Conference Center, 2833 Conference Drive. The festival provides drama, documentaries, comedy, animation, horror, action, thriller, student, and web/new media.
“Edmond doesn’t really have anything like this,” said Lynzi Carlson, executive director. “We have a lot of art forms here. We have the UCO Jazz Lab, we have the Edmond Fine Arts Institute, but we didn’t have anything film related.”
This is Carlson’s second year to serve as executive director of the festival. Lynzi’s wife, program director Marisa Carlson, is in her eighth year running film festivals in the state.
The couple’s children attend Deer Creek schools, and Lynzi became involved in the Simply Indie Film Fest to do something special for their hometown, Lynzi said.
Lynzi pointed out that the University of Central Oklahoma does not have a film school for movie making. So the Carlsons want to add to Edmond’s description as having “the art of Oklahoma.”
Marisa said the festival will bring opportunities for about 25 filmmakers throughout the state. Three or four of the filmmakers are Edmond locals, Lynzi said. Nearly 30 filmmakers from different countries worldwide also come to Edmond to join in the community event.
“I think the biggest thing I want people to know is, it’s open to the public,” Lynzi said. “It’s not just for filmmakers. It’s for anyone who likes to watch movies.”
Visit Edmond is supporting Simply Indie Film Fest with grants, said Jennifer Seaton, director of Visit Edmond. “These are the type of things we need to bring more of in Edmond to increase and elevate our experience of Edmond to visitors.”
A kick-off party for VIPs will be on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Patriarch in downtown Edmond. The festival begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 and continues through Saturday night. An award presentation at the conference center will follow the event for the various film genres.
For more information about the Simply Indie Film Fest, go to simplyindiefilmfest.com, or email simplyindiefilmfest.com.
