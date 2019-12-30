Allen Hutson forged his work ethic into being a partner with the law firm of Crowe & Dunlevy, and he gives of his time with the Oklahoma Bar Association. His mission with the OBA Board of Trustees is to provide equal access to justice for underprivileged Oklahomans.
He is someone you should know.
“We are really a fundraising arm charged with giving gifts to non-profits that provide legal services and other protections to less fortunate folks,” Hutson said.
He learned from his mom, a teacher, who went out of her way to help students earn a better life.
Hutson earned his juris doctorate at Oklahoma City University, and has worked for Crowe & Dunlevy for nine years.
He also enjoys getting to visit with young law enthusiasts when recruiting first and second year students for internships.
“I remember going through the recruiting process and just being terrified,” he said. “The whole thing is very stressful. I feel like I can go in and talk to them and calm ’em down, and let them know that this isn’t the end of the world if it doesn’t work out with the firm they interview with.”
Hutson is married to his wife Tera, and they have a son, Rann, and two daughters, Camille and Leigh. He credits his parents for instilling in him a strong work ethic, and a commitment to family.
