Dr. Allison Zuckermandel is a veterinarian at Crestwood Animal Hospital and she is someone you should know.
Zuckermandel is co-owner and veterinarian at the Oklahoma City-based animal hospital. Born and raised in Edmond, she went to college at Oklahoma State University for her undergraduate degree before completing veterinary school.
She has been at Crestwood for 12 years.
“I try to look after my patient’s pets as if they are my own,” she said, “and I try to enrich the bond between the pets and their owners, to help the pets live the longest, best lives they possible can, usually through preventative care, but also caring for them when they do get sick.”
In addition to taking care of dogs and cats, Dr. Zuckermandel also fosters Guinea pigs.
“All Paws Rescue has a ‘guinea pig’ branch of their rescues,” she said. She added Guineas like to be held and petted.
“They are pretty cool little animals,” Dr. Zuckermandel said.
