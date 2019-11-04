Andrew Conyers wears many hats with the City of Edmond as the director of management services.
Conyers has oversight responsibilities for city clerk, municipal court, and manages office support functions for the City Manager Larry Stevens to develop and implement short and long-term projects. He conducts research and other special projects related to internal operations or external issues affecting the community.
“I feel privileged to be able to work with our exceptional City of Edmond staff. They are the individuals whose superior customer service contributes to the high quality of life in our community,” Conyers said.
Conyers was hired by Stevens in 2014. He earned Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2015. Conyers also received his Bachelor’s Degree in Communications at the University of Oklahoma in 2003.
Conyers said he took a different path to his profession. When graduating from college he was a Peace Corp. volunteer in Bangladesh for two years. He worked in oil and natural gas for Chesapeake Energy for eight years.
His professional organizations include the International City/County Management Association, City Management Association of Oklahoma, Rotary International, and Leadership Edmond.
The city is in a race for talent, so Conyers helps to develop schedules to offer the staff flexibility.
“I’m proud of that. We definitely use that as a recruitment now,” he said.
He finds there is abundant trust between the citizens of Edmond and local, government, he said.
“When you look at the national level and the state level, I think those numbers are trending the other way,” he said. “And when we do a citizen survey every other year, we’re pretty steady in how much people trust us, and I don’t take that lightly at all. Everyday I make sure I am doing something to maintain that trust.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.