A well-known face at the Edmond Senior Center, Betty Windsor helped open the new facility and has served as a daily greeter for seniors eating lunch there each day. She is someone you should know.
Windsor celebrated her 99th birthday Friday with friends at the Senior Center.
She moved to Oklahoma from Florida 41 years ago and started teaching sixth graders in Willow Brook Elementary School. She started working at the Oklahoma City Downtown Post Office and then moved to Edmond to be closer to her family.
“Edmond has grown by leaps and bounds since I came here 21 years ago,” Windsor said.
She was a member of the Tap Dance Troupe at the Senior Center until it disbanded, and she now line dances every Tuesday.
She loves to work jigsaw puzzles, and she still walks her dog in her neighborhood. Before she slowed down she walked five miles every day. She has more than 300 5k ribbons lining her wall representing the walks in which she has participated.
“Some of those walks I was the last one across the line,” Windsor said, “but I finished every one of them.
She still drives, shops and keeps house.
Windsor has two sons, Brad and his wife, Vicky Windsor; and Scotty and wife, Sandy Windsor; and a daughter, Susie and her husband, Paul Strahan; and four grandchildren.
