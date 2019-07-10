Craig Kupiec, M.D. is board certified in both internal medicine and pediatrics who is practicing at INTEGRIS Family Care Edmond East.
He graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and completed his residency at the Internal Medicine-Pediatrics Residency Program at the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine in Tulsa.
He’s someone you should know.
Kupiec said, “I’m committed to listening to my patients to find the health answers they deserve. I’m here to thoughtfully evaluate their medical concerns and develop a plan as a team that leads to a healthier and more joyful life.”
Originally from Edmond, Dr. Kupiec is happy to return to his roots to serve the community that he says has served him well. Areas of interest include newborn care, pediatrics, geriatrics, preventive medicine, transitional care, hypertension, asthma and diabetes.
“Whether a newborn baby or a senior patient, I look forward to serving their needs with a balance of treatment and preventive medicine,” Kupiec said.
He enjoys fishing, camping, traveling, spending time outdoors, and participating in medical mission trips. He also loves spending his spare time with his wife, three children and two dogs.
