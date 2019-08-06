A lot of credit for Edmond’s visual appeal goes to David Hornbeek, principal with Hornbeek Blatt Architects. He is someone you should know.
The aesthetic designs of Hornbeek as well as his business partner, Tony Blatt, blend with the environment and cityscape in a city that strives for the best.
Hornbeek’s projects include the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum in Oklahoma City. The cultural center is set to be completed in 2021, Hornbeek said. The firm did the Wantland Stadium expansion at the University of Central Oklahoma and the Multipurpose Activity Center at Mitch Park, to name a few.
A recent point of interest in the community is the Edmond Tennis Center that is under construction at 601 W. 15th Street.
Hornbeek said heavy spring rains put the construction of the project about five weeks behind schedule. The contractor is up to full speed now and looking for ways to accelerate the completion of the project, Hornbeek said.
“One of the joys of working on the Edmond Tennis Center is it’s one of the few times the City of Edmond and the Edmond Public Schools have actually completed a project together,” Hornbeek said. “There had been years and years of talk about collaboration between the two, but this is a true example of what can happen when the city collaborates with the school system.”
Hornbeek and others believe the Edmond Tennis Center will become a magnet for large tennis tournaments. Few facilities in the state rival the tennis center, he continued.
Hornbeek and his wife, Brenda, have a son, Heath Hornbeek, and a daughter, Megan Allen, both of whom graduated from Edmond Memorial High School in 2001 and 1999, respectively.
Hornbeek earned his architecture degree at the University of Oklahoma School of Architecture in 1978.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.