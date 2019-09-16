The City of Edmond has a new addition with Emily Ward hired as the Police Department’s public information officer.
Ward serves as the spokeswoman of Edmond Police in relating and providing the most compelling crime information to news sources including The Edmond Sun.
She is someone you should know.
“The Edmond Police Department is a tight-knit team,” Ward said. “It really feels like family. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms, and I look forward to serving the Edmond community alongside such incredible people.”
A strong sense of community pride is evident the culture of the police department, she said. She said the attitude and culture of any business starts from the top down.
“Chief Younger believes that policing is a relationship business. First and foremost, we are here to protect and serve, but it’s the relationships with people we meet every day that make a lasting impact on us,” she said.
Her goal is to maintain the community’s trust in the Edmond Police Department.
Ward graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2008 with a degree in Broadcasting and minor in Public Relations. She most recently served as communications manager for the Oklahoma Blood Institute. Her five years at the institute allowed her to design promotional campaigns, including donor T-shirts. She also managed all donor communications.
“Before that I worked in marketing at News 9 for seven years, where I did community events and station image promotion. While there, I won a Heartland Emmy for a promo that I produced,” she said.
Ward and her husband Brian have been married for 11 years, and they have two children. Ava is almost 9, and Liam just turned 1.
“I grew up in Tulsa, so I wasn’t used to small town living. After I moved here in 2005, it didn’t take me long to realize I never wanted to leave,” she said. Edmond really is a great place to live. The people here are so welcoming and supportive of each other. If you want to see the ‘Oklahoma Standard’ in action, come to Edmond.”
