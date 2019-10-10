Edmond resident Erin Engelke grew up in a small mountain town in southern Idaho, but she was born along the beaches of Florida. She is someone you should know.
“I moved to Oklahoma after high school to attend Oklahoma Christian University where I graduated with a degree in Public Relations and a minor in Advertising,” Engelke said.
She is the Executive Director of Calm Waters Center for Children and Families, the only non faith-based grief center in Central Oklahoma serving children and families who’ve experienced a loss due to death, divorce or other traumatic loss.
The purpose of Calm Waters is to provide support services for children and families on their grief journey. Since beginning in 1992, Calm Waters has served more than 40,000 individuals across the Greater OKC Metro Area through their center and school support groups.
Engelke also volunteers within the community.
“Volunteering and giving back to my community is an important part of my life,” Engelke said. “I love giving back to my church (Memorial Road Church of Christ) as well as serving on multiple boards — The Christian Chronicle, the Junior League of Oklahoma City, and the Public Relations Society of America where I am the president-elect. I also return to the campus of Oklahoma Christian often to be a guest lecturer in their Public Relations and Communications classes.
“I moved here to attend college with the intention of moving back to the northwest but fell in love with this community, the people, and my work,” Engelke said. “I’ve now lived in Edmond longer than any other place, which must mean I’m an Okie.”
Her favorite getaway in Oklahoma is Beaver’s Bend.
“It reminds me so much of Idaho,” Engelke said. “My other very favorite place to travel though would be to the beach. There’s nothing more peaceful and relaxing than digging my toes in the sand and feeling the sun on my skin.”
She said her family loves to spend time outdoors, riding bikes, or running, especially at Hafer or Mitch Park.
“I love to shop and support so many of the amazing local businesses in downtown Edmond,” Engelke said. “We attend the downtown Edmond Arts Festival every year.”
When dining out their favorite go to restaurants are Charleston’s Restaurant and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.
“My husband, Jason, and I have been married 22 years and have three beautiful and energetic children — Gabriel (14), Ava (11), and Elin (8). We recently added Max, our Labradoodle, to our family as well.”
