Matt Grassmyer likes to lead by example. He does so professionally as director of operations at Hail Trace in Edmond, and he’s someone you should know.
Hail Trace is a weather consulting company that excels in weather forensics. They have a team of four meteorology experts that analyzes every hailstorm across the country then develop hail maps for each storm showing the size of hail, duration of hail, number of homes impacted, and wind speed and direction.
“We have a software that helps restoration companies find communities impacted by severe weather,” he said.
As a 17-year Edmond resident, he always enjoys being part of the Edmond community. Outside the office, Grassmyer is a mentor for young couples and leaders. He has spoken at high school athletic events to student athletes.
He has served as officiant at weddings for couples he has worked with, and currently leads a community group at Crossings church.
“Helping people become a better leader is just a big passion of mine,” he said.
Grassmyer is married to his wife Caitlin, and they have one child, Trafford, 4.
