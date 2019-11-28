Melissa Medina, Ed.D., of Edmond, professor and associate dean for assessment and evaluation at the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy, has been appointed associate editor of the American Journal of Pharmaceutical Education, a publication of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy.
She is someone you should know.
In her role as associate editor, Medina will recruit manuscripts on teaching and the scholarship of teaching and learning, solicit reviewers, initiate review of and make the final decision on manuscripts, and participate in Journal meetings and activities.
Medina joined the OU College of Pharmacy faculty in 2000. At the university, she teaches student pharmacists in all four years of the curriculum and delivers presentations to students in the other six colleges on campus. She also oversees the College of Pharmacy residency teaching certificate program, teaches in the Faculty Leadership Program, and offers teaching methods courses for faculty across campus and nationally. Medina has delivered more than 120 local and national teaching-related presentations, continuing education programs and faculty retreats, and written more than 50 peer-reviewed articles related to the scholarship of teaching and learning. In 2018, she received the 2018 AACP Robert K. Chalmers Distinguished Pharmacy Educator Award.
“Dr. Melissa Medina brings a wide range of professional experiences to AJPE as scholar and author in the area of teaching and learning,” said Gayle A. Brazeau, Ph.D., editor of the Journal. “She has an exceptionally strong record of scholarship as documented by her many outstanding publications, presentations and awards. We know she will work diligently with our authors and reviewers to enable the Journal to continue to publish outstanding papers in pharmacy education.”
