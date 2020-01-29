Miguel Angel Aponte dedicates his time to his family, work and community and he is someone you should know.
He is bilingual and the Edmond resident finds that comes in handy at the Retina Vitreous Center in Norman where he is employed. Aponte works as a doctor’s assistant at the Retina Vitreous Center and he also is a co-owner in a printing and design business.
As if that doesn’t keep him busy enough, Aponte taught a “Computer Basics” class at INTEGRIS for people with Spanish as their primary language.
He also has been involved with Dream Action Oklahoma or DOAK. Currently he helps with public affairs there. For 10 years, DOAK has worked to empower and fight for the immigrant community in Oklahoma.
“I feel like I have a duty to help people,” he said. “I have a duty to help someone who can’t always help themselves.”
Aponte said he has a passion to help people whenever he can.
”If you have the will to do something, there is always a way to do it as long as you have a strong support system, and a strong will to do it,” he said.
