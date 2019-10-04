Sandy Hacker Springer is the October featured artist at the Edmond Fine Arts Institute.
The Edmond-based interior designer and artist’s passion is to unleash everyone’s creative potential. She is someone you should know.
She wants everyone to know that they are an artist, created by the greatest artist of all.
After growing up in Anadarko, Springer studied art and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Interior Design from Central State University. Owning her own business and designing beautiful homes has been her life for the last 30 years. Her three children, their spouses and 10 grandchildren also live in the Edmond area.
Springer said she loves to demonstrate the prophetic art releasing a visual imagery that speaks God’s heart through her paintings. She also desires to activate new artists and has been teaching art at The Abbey of the Promised Land in Piedmont.
There can be real transformation when you look at art, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.