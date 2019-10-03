Shannon Price, director of the Edmond Fine Arts Institute, was born in North Carolina, where her dad was stationed during his time in the Marine Corps, but the family moved to Edmond in 1969 and she has been here ever since.
“I think my parents love for the University of Central Oklahoma is what brought them back to Edmond,” Price said.
Price attended Orvis Risner Elementary School, Sequoyah Middle School for sixth and seventh grades, the Eighth Grade Center (now Boulevard Academy), and graduated from Memorial in 1986.
“I graduated from Central State University in 1991 with a degree in Graphic Design, minor in Advertising, and a K-12 art education certificate,” Price said.
While at UCO she was an active member in the Sigma Kappa social sorority.
“An interesting side note, my father is also an alum,” Price said. “He graduated from Central State College in 1964 with a degree in Accounting and Public School Administration. After his passing our family felt the best way to honor his love of UCO and education was to create the Tommy C. Beavers Memorial scholarship for graduate students in education through the UCO Foundation, which has provided multiple scholarships to deserving teachers for the past 10 years.”
Price was drawn to the Fine Arts Institute because of her background in art education and her vocation of Nonprofit management.
“I’ve worked for FAI including instructor, special events coordinator, assistant director, and in 2013 I became executive director,” Price said.
“Working at a nonprofit I understand the value and importance of volunteers in the community,” she said. “I’m always eager to volunteer wherever needed. I’ve served in Junior Hospitality, Edmond Arts Festival, Edmond Chamber of Commerce, Sister City Committee, Rotary Club of Edmond, Downtown Edmond Business Association, Mobile Meals, Children Miracle Network Hospitals, Hope for Soap, Luminance planning committee, Leadership Edmond Alumni Group, Citizens Police Academy, Miss Oklahoma Outstanding Teen and Miss Oklahoma organizations, and many more.”
She said traveling with her family to any beachside location is always a favorite vacation.
“We love Seaside, Fla., Negril, Jamaica, and the Mayan Riviera in Mexico. Our kids grew up on Oklahoma lakes, spending much of the summer at Lake Texoma and Grand Lake.”
Her favorite Edmond pastime is LibertyFest, and the 4th of July parade is an annual favorite.
“I’ve been attending the 4th of July parade in downtown as long as I can remember,” Price said. “It has been at least 40-plus years, even before it was LibertyFest. My children have never missed an Edmond parade.”
She added that she loves all of Edmond’s parks and Fink Park is a favorite.
“I also enjoy hanging out with friends at the Patriarch or one of the coffee shops in Downtown Edmond,” she said.
Favorite Edmond restaurants include Signature Grill and Café 501. She also enjoys Zarate’s Latin Mexican Grill and Taqueria Carnitas Michoacan for amazing authentic Mexican food.
She and her husband, Cris, have been married for 26 years. They have two children, Andrew Price, 23, an Oklahoma State graduate and current University of Oklahoma Law School student, and daughter Addison Price, 20, a junior at OSU, but currently taking a hiatus from college to serve as Miss Oklahoma.
She will be representing Oklahoma when she competes at Miss America in December.
“As empty nesters we spend most of our time spoiling Finlee, our 70-pound Goldendoodle,” Price said.
