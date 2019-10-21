OKLAHOMA CITY— Today, SONIC Drive-In begins its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign in support of public school teachers. Between now and Oct. 27, 2019, SONIC puts its $1 million donation in the hands of the public, asking fans to help decide where the funds go by voting for teacher projects at Limeades for Learning.com. Anyone can join SONIC to support public school teachers and make a difference by voting, sharing and spreading the word through SONIC’s signature philanthropic initiative in partnership with nonprofit DonorChoose.org.
“Giving back is an integral part of SONIC, and the Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign is something we look forward to all year long as a way to connect with our guests and support thousands of amazing public school teachers in communities we serve,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president of public relations for SONIC. “Anyone can participate by visiting Limeades for Learning.com and voting for a teacher project. Whether you want to support a teacher at your child’s school, a school you attended, or a subject that matters to you, you can join SONIC in empowering public school teachers to continue doing the amazing work they do every day.”
During the four-week voting period, Monday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 27, anyone can visit Limeades for Learning.com and vote daily on teacher projects. Voters can search for specific projects in their area, browse projects by subject, or support projects in need of specific resources. There are three ways to earn votes for teacher projects throughout the Fall Voting campaign:
● Vote once daily after signing up with a valid email address
● Visit a SONIC Drive-In to get a bag sticker code worth two votes
● Vote 10 times to receive three extra votes via email
“Teachers use our platform to request everything from pencils and paper to tablets and robotics kits," said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose.org. Throughout our 10 year partnership, SONIC has provided thousands of classrooms with important learning resources that otherwise wouldn't be available. SONIC's Limeades for Learning campaign truly makes a difference in these classrooms.”
