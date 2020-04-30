Beginning on Tuesday, May 5, Sorghum Mill Road will close to all traffic at the railroad crossing for quiet zone improvements. This work is expected to last approximately three weeks with cooperative weather.
Traffic will not be able to pass through the area, and motorists will need to find an alternate route. All local traffic will be able to access their properties from the appropriate side of the railroad crossing.
This closure is the first of several in the near future as contractors are making required upgrades to the area for the implementation of a railroad quiet zone throughout the Edmond city limits. Upgrades at the Sorghum Mill railroad crossing include removal and replacement of current pavement along with the addition of medians, and curb and gutter.
Rudy Construction is the contractor for the roadway portions of the quiet zone project at a total cost of $1,145,452.80.
