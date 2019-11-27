City Manager Larry Stevens shared what he described as good news about the Route 66 Trail project during the Edmond City Council meeting Tuesday night. The 2.4-mile Oklahoma Department of Transportation-shared project will run near State Highway 66 (Second Street) from Midwest Boulevard to Post Road.
“The initial work on the trail will begin next month, and the trail will be completed sometime in the spring,” Stevens said.
ODOT rebid the project in October after a spring bid letting came in significantly over budget, Stevens said. The results were significantly lower with Crossland Heavy Contractors being awarded the project.
“The city is providing $2.6 million for this out of the $3.5 million fund for the project, ODOT providing the rest,” Stevens said. “And the city’s allocation comes from the 2000 Capital Improvement Sales Tax.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.