A rezoning request that could accommodate the potential Spring Creek Plaza East development was met without resistance from the Edmond City Council this week.
Each of the five Edmond City Council members voted to rezone the property. No members of the community spoke against the item.
SC Plaza East requested the city council to rezone the 3.4-acre property from a single family dwelling district to restricted commercial, said Randy Entz, city planner.
This parcel is located on the north side of E.15th Street, east of Bryant Avenue and east of Spring Creek Plaza Shopping Center.
The request was approved 4-0 at the Oct. 22 Edmond Planning Commission meeting after the applicant had a second Community Connections meeting.
Edmond Plan 2018 projects the site for activities that may include offices, restaurants, shops and services. The property is surrounded by a restricted commercial planned unit development on the west, east, and north sides.
“What we’re looking to do here to the east is essentially add on to this first class shopping center with additional retail,” said Kent Ward, representing the applicant. “… We hope to get our site plan application in soon and get started some time next year.”
Ward said SC Plaza East is doing its best to lure top quality tenants to the site. He wants tenants that Edmond would love to see. Planning requires flexibility, he said. So some adjustments may be needed for tenants needing a certain site requirement.
“We don’t want to pigeon hole ourselves in something that we can’t provide for them,” Ward explained.
The developer will comply with the city’s landscape ordinances, Ward said. He assured Mayor Dan O’Neil that the site will reflect the territorial architecture of Spring Creek Plaza.
“We want to keep that high quality masonry look,” he added.
Twenty-four hour businesses will not operate on the property, Box said. O’Neil said he will have to look somewhere else for his dirt in the spring because SC Plaza will not move as much dirt as anticipated.
“Kent, thank you for such a great looking shopping center there. I look forward to seeing it grow,” said Josh Moore, city councilman.
City Engineer Steve Manek said staff is already prepared to add additional traffic lanes at the 15th Street and Bryant Avenue intersection.
“I think their plan there is to put their drive along that east property line,” Manek said. “They would have cross access to the existing facility which is what we want to see.”
