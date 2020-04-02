Edmond accounting firm Arledge and Associates said taxpayers should be aware of important tax developments from the IRS and the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
According to the IRS, the April 15 due date for filing federal income tax returns and making federal income tax payments has been postponed to July 15, 2020. Affected taxpayers do not have to file extensions and there is no limitation on the amount of the payment that may be postponed.
Additionally, the Oklahoma Tax Commission says Oklahomans now have until July 15 to file and pay their 2019 Oklahoma income tax return. This is applicable to income tax due from the 2019 tax year and the first quarter payment for tax year 2020, both of which would normally be due on April 15.
“These extensions will benefit many taxpayers who are facing unexpected challenges from the coronavirus pandemic,” said CPA Josh Mullins, partner. “Taxpayers who are expecting refunds are not required to wait to file their returns and receive their refund.”
The U.S. Treasury Department, IRS and the U.S. Department of Labor have announced that small and midsize employers, those with fewer than 500 employees, can take advantage of refundable payroll tax credits to help reimburse employers for the cost of offering paid leave taken beginning April 1, 2020, to employees impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
“We are encouraging business owners to consult with their tax advisor about their eligibility for these credits,” Mullins said.
Arledge and Associates, PC offers solutions in the areas of tax planning, auditing, consulting, accounting advisory services, and client accounting. Through its Gateway Executive Solutions division, the firm offers outsourced CFO, controller and cloud-based accounting solutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.