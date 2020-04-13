As of this Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there are 2,069 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, and there have been 99 total deaths.
Of that total there were three deaths overnight: Two in Canadian County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group; one in Kay County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
Also of the previously stated numbers, Oklahoma County has had 455 positive cases and 19 deaths.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is ramping up efforts to work with long term care facilities through onsite consultation, assessment and training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities.
OSDH continues to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.