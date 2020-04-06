Edmond City Council members extended their emergency declaration from April 16 to April 30 at a special meeting Monday night. By a vote of 5-0, neighborhood park playgrounds were closed due to an amendment to the emergency declaration.
“It’s sort of a subtle change, but it’s a major change in terms of the impact of it, because up until now we’ve just said playgrounds and meant city park playgrounds,” Mayor Dan O’Neil said.
The city council met in a live virtual meeting revising the city’s safety response to the COVID-19 pandemic that on Monday had been responsible for the deaths of 51 Oklahomans.
“The experts are telling us that the next two weeks are going to be extremely critical in slowing down the community spread of this COVID-19 virus, said Matt Stillwell, director of Public Safety and Communications. “Safer at home is absolutely accurate. If you’re at home you’re not contracting, nor are you spreading.”
Stillwell said the crisis continues to escalate with increasing concern. He encouraged residents to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and to follow social distancing.
Test results show that 1,327 people statewide had tested positive for contracting the coronavirus. Deaths in Oklahoma County totaled 11, and 279 Oklahoma County residents had tested positive, according to the Oklahoma State Health Department’s statistics on Monday.
“It’s my prayer and hope that the citizens do heed the information that you’re putting out through your proclamations,” Stillwell said.
Many stores including Lowe’s and Walmart have implemented social distancing standards after discussions with city staff.
“Most of them had one main entrance and one exit to control the amount of people that came out of the buildings,” Mayor Dan O’Neil said. “I thought that was a much better improvement than what we had the week before.”
The city continues to encourage and promote additional remote work by its employees, said Larry Stevens, city manager. The manual handling of solid waste services was suspended on Thursday, he said.
The city will be putting out more information for residents to only go out for essential trips, said Casey Moore, city spokesman.
“We’ll continue to do everything we can to put that messaging out in every way that we can to try to get people to stay home and stay safe,” Moore said.
The declaration includes previous language used for prior declarations, said Steve Murdock, city attorney. The declaration is consistent with what President Trump, Gov. Stitt, and what the City of Oklahoma City has issued, Murdock said.
City Councilman Nick Massey said the Edmond Economic Development Authority and the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce created a micro grant for businesses in the maximum amount of $5,000. Both EEDA and the chamber have each put $50,000 into the grant. This money had run out by Friday.
“We had 54 applications the very first day,” said Massey, EEDA board member.
At the suggestion of City Councilman Josh Moore, the city council agreed to have city staff consider an expanded grant program. Massey said EEDA is in preliminary stages of discussing ways to expand.
EEDA is also helping businesses interested in the federally approved payroll protection program as part of the recovery program set forth by Congress and signed into law by President Trump.
“They are advising citizens how to make the application to their bank and the Small Business Administration,” O’Neil said. “We are working very hard to protect our community and the businesses of our community.”
O’Neil said he prays for the community to survive the pandemic fair, fast, and with minimum disruption.
