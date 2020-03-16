Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency in Oklahoma in all 77 counties after confirming an eighth case of coronavirus.
According to Stitt’s executive order, the eighth case of a novel coronavirus was confirmed Sunday in the state of Oklahoma.
Stitt's office said the eighth case was tested today in a private lab, but no further details were immediately available.
“I want to encourage all Oklahomans to remain calm and make wise choices based on your health and risk level," Stitt said in a release. "Pay attention to how you are feeling and stay home if you are sick.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified the potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 as “high” both globally and in the United States.
“While impact in Oklahoma has continued to be relatively minimal to date, it is increasingly important for Oklahoma to be ready for this threat,” the order reads. “Therefore, I believe, after consultation with numerous health experts within my administration, it is now necessary to provide for the rendering of mutual assistance among the state and political subdivisions of the state and to cooperate with the federal government with respect to carrying out emergency functions during the continuance of the state emergency pursuant to the provisions of the Oklahoma Emergency Management Act.
“The State Emergency Operations Plan has been activated, and resources of all state departments and agencies available to meet this emergency are hereby committed to the reasonable extent necessary to prepare for and respond to COVID-19 and to protect the health and safety of the public. These efforts shall be coordinated by the director of the Department of Emergency Management with comparable functions of the federal government and political subdivisions of the state.”
Read the executive order here.
Earlier Sunday, the number of Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 had increased to seven, with two additional out-of-state residents testing positive in Oklahoma, according to the state Department of Health.
Those three positive or presumptive-positive tests came from residents in Cleveland, Payne and Tulsa counties.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said he expected to sign a proclamation of a state of emergency in the City of Oklahoma City on Monday due to the discovery of possible COVID-19 community spread in the metro area.
In Cleveland County, Norman mayor Breea Clark declared a city-wide state of emergency Friday afternoon, setting the city on a path toward COVID-19 preparedness.
Due to a recently confirmed case of COVID-19 in Payne County, Mayor Will Joyce has declared a state of emergency in Stillwater in response to the spreading COVID-19 virus.
As of Sunday, Oklahoma had been one of two states where the governor has not declared a state of emergency.
The state health department's new website dedicated to the coronavirus — https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov — reported the updated numbers Sunday morning.
Twelve more results are pending, and 118 persons have tested negative for the virus, according to the OSDH website.
Ages of those with cases of COVID-19 in the state mostly range from 18-64. One person older than 65 has tested positive or positive-presumptive. Five are female and two are male, according to OSDH.
