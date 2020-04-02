OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor Thursday ordered all lawmakers to return to the Capitol next week to declare a public health emergency and temporarily broaden his power.
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt set the special session to begin at 8 a.m. Monday. He said it's necessary because lawmakers must approve or reject his emergency declaration by the second business day after it’s issued. It would affect the entire state for the next 30 days.
Lawmakers also have to meet next week to tackle a pending state revenue failure in the current budget year. It could take anywhere from one to four days to resolve that issue. They’ll then have to return later this year to approve a budget for the upcoming budget year.
Stitt, meanwhile, is seeking permission to designate state Commissioner of Health Gary Cox as the primary public health authority.
He also wants to exempt the Oklahoma National Guard from any state, county or municipal quarantine orders. The Guard’s adjutant general will instead implement appropriate quarantine measures for members of the state’s citizen military force.
“Now is the time to align all public health entities in the state as we work together to prepare for a surge in demand on our hospitals,” Stitt said in a statement. “This will allow us to coordinate resources and ensure all Oklahomans have the best access to the medical care they need.”
Stitt also wants the authority to allow health care professionals who have left the workforce to quickly rejoin.
He’s also seeking the ability to help first responders manage dwindling supplies of personal protective equipment by relaxing some patient privacy restrictions. Stitt said first responders should know ahead of time if they’re being dispatched to a resident already testing positive for COVID-19.
“It is so important that our first responders can protect themselves if they are entering a home with a COVID-19 patient,” Stitt said. “Notifying them ahead of their arrival allows them to use their (personal protective equipment) more efficiently.”
In a tweet, state Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, said the governor’s special session order was “leading to some confusion (and) anger.”
“The governor’s declaration requires the Legislature to affirm or reject it — a check (and) balance,” he said. “We will absolutely affirm it.”
And state lawmakers note that they may be back in session, but they said they’re planning to enact strict social distancing policies.
“The Legislature will complete important business next week while putting safety at the forefront of all activities at the Capitol,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, in a statement. “Extraordinary precautions will be taken to ensure health and safety within the Capitol during these necessary proceedings.”
Before entering the Capitol, House members and staff will be screened for illness. No one with a temperature above 100.4 will be allowed. House members unable to enter can vote remotely via proxy.
Capitol access will continue to be limited to elected officials, essential staff, the press, invited state officials and construction personnel. Most House staff will continue to work remotely.
No gatherings of 10 or more will be allowed at any time.
“We do have plans that will keep us distanced from each other, but also will ensure we don’t have more than 10 people in one room at any one time,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.
That also includes on the House floor.
When bills are presented, only the presenter and one or two members from each caucus will be allowed on the floor. Others can text questions or wait in their offices for a turn, she said.
“When members aren’t speaking on the floor, they’ll be asked to be in their offices listening to the proceedings,” Virgin said.
When it’s time to vote, lawmakers will only be allowed to do so in small groups.
“We’re going to ask everyone to observe social distancing protocol,” said Greg Treat, Senate president pro tem. “We’re working also on a floor management plan to make sure we minimize contact between senators.”
Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said these are serious times and senators will take necessary steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and help flatten the curve.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
