U-Haul Company of Oklahoma, Inc. announces that Storage Ranch has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Edmond community.
Storage Ranch at 249 E. Waterloo Road will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.
U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Users can create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.
Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 405-696-4200 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Edmond-OK-73034/035195/.
Storage Ranch partners Matt and Jon Christian said they are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Logan County.
