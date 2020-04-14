Max Doleh is thankful to be home in Edmond after finally getting a flight out of Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 5. India was in a COVID-19 induced lockdown, leaving Doleh stranded. The American Embassy made it possible for him to arrive home on Monday, April 6.
“The Mumbai airport was eerily empty. That’s one of the busiest airports in the world,” Doleh said. “I think we were the only flight leaving. At least that’s what it looked like.”
Doleh had arrived at Gujarat, India, on March 5 to take care of business interests. He runs a number of software companies in Edmond. Doleh had originally planned to stay in Gujarat for a little more than two to three weeks.
“There is nothing like home, even if home has more coronavirus than where I came from,” said Doleh, 65. “At least you are back with family. You are back to a place you are familiar with.”
Doleh became concerned on March 21 when India Prime Minister Narendra Modi began preparing to shut down the country. People were asked not to leave their homes, Doleh said. International travel was shut down.
Modi appeared on national television on March 24 to order a complete lockdown at midnight, including domestic travel, Doleh said.
“We had to hunker down when everything got cancelled,” Doleh said.
He and another American in the hotel had been busy sharing information updates about flights leaving India. The men had to cancel their flight out of India scheduled for the day Modi ordered the lockdown. Meanwhile, Doleh had been in touch with Edmond Mayor Dan O’Neil.
“Dan is a very close friend of mine,” Doleh said.
O’Neil reached out to State Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, and other folks to help. Doleh contacted the American consulate in Mumbai, and registered for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for American citizens traveling abroad. This link would allow the American Embassy to alert Doleh when clearance was available.
“They told me they were working on putting together some flights,” Doleh said.
Clearances were needed for the groups of policeman searching cars being driven in the streets. His car came up on a police checkpoint after a few hundred miles of travel toward Mumbai.
“The consulate staff would go out and explain to them with the proper paper work,” Doleh said.
He was already in quarantine when in India. Back in Edmond Doleh called his doctor and as a precaution, is under a 14 day quarantine.
“I’m not sick or anything,” he said.
Doleh said he is so thankful for the help he received from O’Neil and Pugh, who had contacted the consulate and the United States Department of State. Folks at the State Department made the process easy for Doleh by being in almost constant contact. He commended the State Department for the efforts in getting 2,500 American citizens out of India.
U.S. citizens were given 60 days to pay for the flight, he added. Doleh said it is perfectly fine with him to pay a portion of the flight back close to the commercial rate.
“There were 50,000 people trying to get back to the United States,” O’Neil said.
One thing is not the same for Doleh. Every familiar route home from the airport appeared as if he was seeing Oklahoma City and Edmond for the first time, he said.
“I left in early March, so everything was still wintery. But when I came back it was spring,” he said. “Now it just kind of changed my perspective a little bit.
“When you’re locked in a hotel room — even though it was a suite and everything — still it’s nothing like home,” he said.
He drove to his Edmond neighborhood. Life seemed different, he said.
“When you start paying attention to these little things it was like wow, I’m so glad to be home,” he said. “We’re fighting an enemy you cannot see. Take into account the right thing to do, and like they say, ‘Wash your hands often.’”
