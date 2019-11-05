grass fire threat

An Oklahoma City Fire Department brush pumper helped stop a wildfire from getting to the east side of Deer Creek's Spring Creek Elementary School about 1:45 p.m. Monday. The school was evacuated. Children were taken to the west side of the school by the entrance.

Oklahoma City firefighters controlled a wildfire that threatened Spring Creek Elementary School Monday afternoon.

Students were evacuated to the west side of the school, 15400 N. Rockwell Ave. about 1:40 p.m.

Firefighters used brush pumpers to keep the blaze from the east side of the building.

The fire reportedly started in a generator and spread to about an acre of pasture land near hay bales. An inflatable bounce house was also caught in the fire, Oklahoma City firefighters reported.

One person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

