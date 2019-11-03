While Piedmont has the highest safety score in the state, according to a 50 safest cities list compiled by Security Baron, Edmond compiled a score of 81.7 and appeared on the list, as well.
Perhaps you’re looking for a change of scenery, or maybe your job has offered you a promotion in a different city. Whatever it is, when considering packing up your life and moving to a different place, safety should be your number one priority.
Security-based review, comparison and news site, Security Baron, analyzed FBI rankings of crime rates to find out what the top 50 safest cities are in Oklahoma, and what their safety score is.
The analysis found that Edmond (with a population of 92,876) emerged on the list, with an average safety score of 81.7 and a rate of 1.66 violent crimes per 1,000 citizens. The city also has a rate of 13.29 property crimes per 1,000 citizens.
It was also found that the safest city in Oklahoma is Piedmont with a safety score of 88.97 and a rate of just 4.14 property crimes per 1,000 people. Piedmont also has a violent crime rate of 0.65 per 1,000 citizens.
The last city that emerged on the list is Enid (population 51,257) with a safety score of 65.62. The city also has a rate of 3.39 violent crimes per 1,000 people and a rate of 34.16 property crimes per 1,000.
Security Baron created an infographic where you can view the top 50 safest cities in Oklahoma, along with their safety scores and other interesting crime statistics:
https://securitybaron.com/safe-cities/oklahoma/.
“Theft or violence can occur ‘in the nick of crime’ and no one is immune,” said Gabe Turner of Security Baron. “Although it is difficult to predict when crime will occur, it is vital to ensure the area you are visiting or moving to is secure and not infamous for any sort of criminal behavior. You can use safety scores and rankings to check.”
