Edmond Mobile Meals announces that it will be participating in the 2019 Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America — one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign.
From Nov. 14, 2019, through Jan. 2, 2020, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of participating charities.
“If you purchase or lease a Subaru in Oklahoma and simply select Meals on Wheels as your chosen charity, you are putting food on the table of a homebound senior right here in Edmond,” said Cristi Twenter, executive director of Edmond Mobile Meals. “This is a wonderful, turn-key opportunity for the community to support Edmond Mobile Meals mission to make sure no senior citizen in Edmond goes hungry. Over the last two years we’ve been able to provide more than 1,600 meals to homebound seniors as a result of this partnership.”
Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like Edmond Mobile Meals, will receive a share of the donation raised by Subaru in their state.
“Meals on Wheels America is proud to partner with Subaru of America for the 12th consecutive year to enable more seniors to live with independence and dignity,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. “Since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped deliver more than 2.2 million meals and friendly visits to vulnerable seniors nationwide. We’re enormously grateful to Subaru and its retailers for their long-standing commitment to Meals on Wheels and the millions of seniors who depend on it for nourishment and companionship.”
Over the last 11 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $145 million to its charity partners. This year’s Subaru Share the Love Event is on track to bring that total to over $170 million, proving there’s no limit to the amount of love we can all share.
For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.
