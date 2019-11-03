The Oklahoma Supreme Court this week refused to hear the appeal of Stonetown Edmond LLC concerning the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals decision to void a 34 year old special use permit being used to develop a mobile home park on Waterloo Road.
An Oklahoma County District Court judge had ruled that a 34-year-old, special-use permit being used to construct a trailer park near Waterloo and Bryant expired in 1986.
A lawsuit was filed in 2018 by the North Coltrane Community Association against Hiawassee 80 LLC, the developer of a mobile home park located along Waterloo Road between Coltrane and Bryant.
The area of dispute is located directly adjacent to the City of Edmond limits in unincorporated Oklahoma County, according to the office of the Oklahoma County Commissioner.
The 200-unit trailer park on 30 acres of land drew the ire of area residents in neighboring communities in Edmond, said Greg Riepl, one of the petition members.
“The last three years have been very stressful for us as we have dealt with the legal issues and all the damage done to our property as a result of the construction,” Riepl said. “Judging by the response, most of the neighborhoods in this area are very pleased by the outcome. The presence of the trailer park cast a long shadow across the area from a property value perspective. We are anxious to see what the future may bring for the property.”
Hiawassee 80 LLC was constructing the trailer park. The developer of the Summerfield Mobile HomePark was at first able to avoid zoning by using a 32-year-old special use permit issued in 1985.
The Oklahoma County Planning Commission in 1985 recommended the approval of an application by a previous owner of the property to change the zoning of general agricultural to special use permit for a mobile home park.
