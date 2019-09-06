UPDATE: EDMOND, Okla.— A police investigation this week after a second social media threat was made to Edmond Santa Fe High School has resulted in the arrest of Bryson Bruce Burnett, 18, of Edmond.
Superintendent Bret Towne said, “I want to assure Edmond Santa Fe High School students, staff and parents that the student arrested Friday will not be returning to the school.”
The Edmond Police Department has been investigating the origins of the original threat two days ago, Santa Fe Principal Jason Hayes said, and significant progress in the investigation had already been made when the additional threat was received Friday morning.
“The Edmond Police Department was informed of the threatening social media postings directed at Santa Fe High School over the past few days,” said Sgt. James Hamm with the Edmond Police Department.
Hamm said the School Resource Officers and Forensic Detectives have been investigating the threat since Tuesday.
“We have identified the suspect responsible for the threatening social media posts and taken him into custody off campus,” Hamm said.
Due to the cooperation between the Edmond Public Schools and the Edmond Police Department, Hamm said the suspect was quickly identified and placed under arrest for charges under the Oklahoma Antiterrorism Act.
“If the threat was made by a student,” Hayes said they will apply school consequences “to the fullest extent possible and will assist authorities in any possible prosecution.”
Hayes added, “Please be reminded that threats, whether in person or via social media, are never taken lightly. Hoax threats are still threats, and as such are addressed with serious consequences.”
