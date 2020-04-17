Edmond has something for everyone when it comes to fun, and a little quarantine isn’t going to keep Edmond residents from having a good time.
The difference now is a lot of the fun is moving indoors as residents are finding virtual fun online.
Whether you want to experience Edmond through interactive exhibits, live music, theater or art, being inside doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to do to keep busy and have fun at the same time.
VIRTUAL TOURS ABOUND
The Edmond Historical Society & Museum has created virtual tours of its exhibits. Through April 30 get on board with young Levi, the train conductor, and take a trip and learn all about trains. To learn more go to www.edmondhistory.org.
Sponsored by the Edmond Visual Arts Commission, partnering with various donors, pieces of art dot the city landscape or murals are painted on the sides of buildings.
If one is interested in the art around Edmond, a map is provided where art pieces are located, as well as a picture of the piece of art, and information about it. More than 200 pieces of public art dot Edmond with beauty and color. Look at the murals and sculptures on the interactive map that features every piece of art. For more information go to visitedmondok.com/public-art.php.
For those wanting instruction as well as some fresh air, move to the backyard with your phone or iPad and watch Backyard Baseball Drills through April 30. Check out the baseball video drills at https://www.edmondallsports.com. Scroll down to CAMPS on the homepage for six different skill videos that parents can do with their children in the backyard.
MUSIC ABOUNDS
Visit Arcadia without leaving a comfy chair in the living room and listen to live music at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in April and May. To tune in to the weekly broadcast, join the Facebook group “Arcadia Round Barn.”
If one likes listening to a chamber orchestra, symphonic bands or orchestras, a wind symphony, or a percussion concert one can listen to the University of Central Oklahoma musicians on Facebook Live at www.uco.ed. UCO faculty members, not to be left out, will be performing in the Faculty Artist Concert Series. One can listen to individual faculty concerts as well as jazz ensembles and combos.
Opera in Place is a partnership between Painted Sky Opera and UCO Opera to stream their performances of operas adapted especially for children. It is a new initiative of opera resources to provide a means for the public to connect with opera in a somewhat different way.
To listen and watch any of the operas go to https://paintedskyopera.org.
“Starbird” will be performing Monday, April 20. It is Henry Mollicone's fantastical account of a bird from outer space who teaches a donkey, a cat and a dog a very important lesson about the wonder of our world. It is 45-minutes long and is in English.
Monday, April 27, the two will be partnering once again to perform “Gianna Squeaky.”
Puccini's classic opera is reimagined where all the characters are mice fighting over who gets Buoso Donati's cheese! It is 50-minutes long and is in English.
Painted Sky Opera and UCO Opera will be joining once again Monday, May 4 to perform “Hansel and Gretel,” an opera adapted especially for children. It is Humperdinck’s story of a boy and a girl who meet a witch while trying to eat her house. It is 50-minutes long and is sung in English.
TRY ART
Shannon Price, director of the Edmond Fine Arts Institute, is joining other Edmond art businesses in going live on Facebook to bring art and craft lessons into Edmond homes during the quarantine.
Check FAI social media for upcoming sessions.
“When we published our first ‘Art at Home’ in the pilot program, the class filled up in 20 minutes,” Price said. “We are creating six to eight art kits containing three different art lessons to be done at home. Fifty kits will be available and links will be sent to the 50 kids.”
Price said she feels it will be part of the institute’s curriculum as they move forward.
“Right now it is hard to know if we can get the right supplies,” Price said, “so we are going to do it gradually.”
Other things they are offering include an on-line gallery.
“May 7 we are hoping to have a virtual gallery with a selected artist,” Price said. “At this time we are looking at things we can incorporate.”
One of the things she is hoping to have is the 5x5 gallery which was to open the end of April.
“A 5x5 scheduled for April 30 may be added to the May 7 gallery opening as the institute tries to find ways to present their programs,” Price said.
She added that she has teachers who have submitted art lessons on Facebook and Instagram which they have put together.
“They send them randomly, and we try to post as many a week as possible,” Price said. “We have started thinking outside of the box.”
She said they are looking at how they can change and modify the way they do things, not just for students in a class but for the community.
“With the technological piece, it is a little bit of a learning curve for teachers,” Price said. “As hard as this has been, it has sparked our creative juices to do things differently.”
Fine Arts Institute videos may be found at www.facebook.com. They also have virtual gallery tours.
Paint Your Art Out! has had kit deliveries and then online painting sessions. For Easter they did one for free. To find out more information go to their Facebook Live page.
“We have porch delivery for children’s painting which includes paints and brushes,” said owner Ben Deakle.
He said they are doing simple lessons and for the adult lessons there are no supplies offered.
“We are doing things so simple,” Deakle said, “just use whatever you have around your house. Last week one person was painting on cardboard.”
He added he is just trying to stay connected with the community.
PARKS AND RECREATION
Edmond Parks & Recreation is featuring virtual classes via Facebook Live and Zoom. Go to www.facebook.com/edmondparksandrec/videos for more information.
Jennifer Seaton, Visit Edmond director, said, “We want everyone to have some fun while staying home and safe.”
Visit Edmond has put together a link with virtual activities to do at home. Check out the link visitedmondok.com/events.php. If you know of any other Edmond events, feel free to contact Seaton at JSeaton@visitedmondok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.