Walking into the Russell Dougherty Elementary School library, one is not only surrounded by books, but also by color, creativity and learning in action.
Susan Contreras, the 2019 Teacher of the Year, is the library media specialist as well as the technology specialist for kindergarten through fifth grade students.
Colorful posters adorn the walls and the bookshelves are topped with tri-fold poster boards with stories re-enacted of biographies students have read. Plush animals depicting characters in the books on the shelves dot other open spaces.
Contreras has been the librarian media specialist at Russell Dougherty for eight years. Prior to that she was at Summit Middle School for 11 years teaching gifted and talented students. She taught yearbook, newspaper, reading and leadership. Before coming to Oklahoma, she taught in Arizona for 4 1⁄2 years.
“She is a wonderful resource to our students and teachers and is always looking for ways to expand the impact of the library,” said Principal Penny Dilg. “Her lessons not only address reading, but also incorporate science, math and technology.
“Mrs. Contreras is eager to make Russell Dougherty an excellent place to grow and learn for all of us and continues to seek out ways to increase her own knowledge through professional development and serving on district and state committees. She is truly dedicated to her role as an educator.”
Contreras has a non-traditional approach to becoming a teacher.
“I am dedicated to my students and to fostering a love of learning in them,” Contreras said. “To that end, I will dress up for book fairs and all of our school spirit days. I want the students to know that I am there for them and that they are valued in this world.”
She spent many years with her children volunteering in classrooms and for activities that continually put her into a teaching role.
“I had considered teaching as a career before becoming a parent, and this became my goal as I raised my own children,” Contreras said.
When her youngest child was four years old and began pre-school, Contreras went back to school.
“I gained an Associate of Arts degree from Leeward Community College, then went on to the University of Hawaii, Manoa, for my Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education,” Contreras said.
She followed her husband from Hawaii to Arizona and began her teaching career in the classroom teaching 7th and 8th grade English, reading, social studies, algebra and the Gifted and Talented students.
“While in Arizona, I was given the opportunity to join a cohort for my Masters of Educational Psychology with an emphasis in Leadership and Learning,” Contreras said. “As I was finishing this degree, my husband was given orders to move to Tinker Air Force Base.”
Contreras said entering the teaching profession has been the best choice she could make for a career.
“I am given the opportunity to interact with students on a daily basis and help instill in them a love for learning that will allow them to move into a productive life as an adult,” she said.
Contreras said her own children have been the most influential in her educational life.
“As I said earlier, my youngest was in preschool when I returned to school It was very deja vous esque — that I graduated with a second Masters in Instructional Media Technology (Library) on Friday night, and my son graduated with his Bachelor of Fine Arts on Saturday morning — both of us from the University of Central Oklahoma,” Contreras said. “We went to school together his whole life.”
During circulation time each week students are given time to visit the library and change out their books. During this time Contreras sees every student in the building every week.
“I am a constructivist,” she said. “I believe that children are curious about everything and in order for learning to have valid meaning, we have to help students find the connections with what they are learning to their own lives.”
During circulation the students also have opportunities to do makerspace, read awards, and STEM-based projects.
“They are also seen twice a month for a dedicated library lesson where we teach research skills, basic book finding skills, and anything to support the educational needs of the school/classroom,” Contreras said.
In December she and David had been married for 36 years. They have three grown children, Christopher, Janice and Ethan — all graduates of Edmond North High School.
“Christopher is a graduate of Oklahoma City University with a degree in violin performance and also a luthier, having attended the Chicago School of Violin Making. He is the owner of Oklahoma Strings Inc.,” Contreras said.
Her daughter, Janice, is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and is currently a major, serving in the Arkansas National Guard.
“Janice has given us three wonderful grandchildren,” Susan said.
Ethan is a graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma and is currently working in Orlando, Fla.
In her spare time, Susan shows Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and Miniature Long Haired Dachshunds.
“I travel with my husband and my best friend around the adjacent states,” she said. “I also am on the Sequoyah reading team (our Oklahoma State reading award) so I am busy reading, reading and reading for that.”
Contreras is a member of Professional Oklahoma Educators (POE), Oklahoma School Librarians Association (OSLA), (and dog show groups including Town and Country Kennel Club, Sooner Dachshund Club, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Club-USA and UK, and National Miniature Dachshund Club).
She and her husband attend Crossings Community Church.
