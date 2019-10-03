The second annual Tenttober campout in Mitch Park is now open for registration. The family-friendly event takes place behind the Multi-Activity Center (MAC) on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Camping opportunities are available for all levels from the highly experienced to those who don’t even own a tent.
Registration is $70 for a 4-6-person tent site and includes the following: campsite, welcome bag with camping supplies, camp dinner, s’mores supplies, and breakfast on Sunday morning. Additionally, your registration includes these activities: campfires, fishing (no license required, and equipment is available for use), archery, kayaking, movie under the stars, camping basics presentation, flashlight hike, and guided star gazing. The secure site will also have access to the indoor restrooms of the MAC.
Rental tents are available for a fee of $30, and all campers will be able to select their campsite. Boy Scouts will be on hand to assist with anyone who would like additional help in setting up their campsite for the evening, or Parks and Recreation staff can have it prepared before your arrival.
This event is presented by the Edmond Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with Pine Pantry. Canned food donations will be accepted in support of their efforts to provide help in the community. They will be on hand to collect donations and provide education on their cause and where they can be found for regular support. Additionally, those who choose to do so can earn a free Tenttober T-shirt with a donation of 10 can goods or $10.
Registration is available online at http://EdmondParks.com. You can also register or get additional information by calling 359-4630.
