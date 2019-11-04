EDMOND, Okla. — A Texas man is accused of threatening to blow-up a Chase Bank in Edmond and an IRS building, according to Edmond Police. The location of the IRS building was not given, said Emily Ward, Edmond Police spokeswoman.
Frederick J. O’Laughlin, 65, of Plano, Texas, is accused of one count of terrorism hoax/threats, according to reporting Officer Milo Box.
Box stated that he spoke on the phone with a Chase Bank representative who was working at the bank location at 8 E. 15th Street just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
Box stated that the female victim said she was at the bank when O’Laughlin entered the building. The victim told police she greeted O’Laughlin and attempted to help him with his banking needs.
“She said O’Laughlin sat down at her desk and they started to talk,” Box noted. “She said during the conversation O’Laughlin told her that he was not a good person, to which she told him he should not talk about himself that way.”
The bank refused to transfer money requested by O’Laughlin from his mother’s account to his bank account, according to police. His mother lives in Chicago, Box stated.
“The victim said at that time O’Laughlin became agitated and asked her if she read his driver’s license,” Box stated. “She replied ‘yes.’”
O’Laughlin asked if she saw “hazardous” on the back of the driver’s license, according to the police report.
“She said he then made the statement to her that he could have two trucks here and blow up the bank,” Box added. “She said he then told her he also knew where the IRS build(ing) was.”
The victim feared for her safety and contacted the branch manager. The bank’s corporate office told them to file a police report.
O’Laughlin was booked by Edmond Police and transferred to the Oklahoma County Jail.
