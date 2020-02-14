The public is invited to attend the 26th annual Neighborhood Summit hosted by the Edmond Neighborhood Alliance from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 22. Neighbors may gather at the Edmond Senior Center at the Multipurpose Activity Center, 2733 Marilyn Williams Drive, at Mitch Park.
“Focused & Perfect Vision” is the theme of this year’s summit.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. with refreshments and exhibitor booth visits. Exhibitors include Edmond Police, Edmond Fire Department, Edmond Parks, Edmond Engineering (road projects), Smart Irrigation, Edmond Public Works, Neighborhood Services, PELCO, and other local businesses.
Special presentations will be given by Larry Stevens, Edmond city manager; Janet Yowell, director of the Edmond Economic Development Authority; Barry Moore, chairman of the Edmond Planning Commission; Larry Stein, Oklahoma County assessor; Kris Kneifing, Edmond Water Plant director; Glen Fisher, director Edmond Electric; John Harrington, Garber Wellington Aquifer expert, ACOG; and closing remarks by ENA President Ed Moore with member Ronnie Williams announcing door prizes.
See next Wednesday’s paper for more information, or for more information about ENA, visit their website at https://enaok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.