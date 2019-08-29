Road work at 15th St. and Santa Fe is complete at this time, according to Casey Moore, City of Edmond director of marketing and public relations, but motorists may want to continue avoiding the area for awhile.
Moore said motorists should still expect sporadic and shifting lane closures while ADA ramps are completed on each corner of the intersection. These lane closures will take place over the next week with cooperative weather.
