Natural gas contractors working for Oklahoma Natural Gas will require a lane closure of 15th Street beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The project is expected to last four to five days with cooperative weather.
The area of 15th Street included are the two west-bound lanes just to the east of Bryant Avenue. Both directions of traffic will narrow to one lane, and motorists should consider an alternate route if possible.
