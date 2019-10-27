A recommendation for the preliminary plat for The Heritage at Coffee Creek was approved by the Edmond Planning Commission this week. The vote was 3-1 with Commission Chairman Barry Moore casting the no vote.
“I think this application in my view would work well in Denton, Texas,” said Moore, who was unsuccessful in convincing landowner Kyle Copeland to keep four holes of the golf course. “But it damn sure doesn’t work in Edmond in my view. And I think, and I know, it’s like the Rolling Stones, ‘You can’t always get what you want.’
“I’m not getting what I want tonight. I want to tear this up and go back and try again. They’re not going to — they don’t have to — I’ve asked and they’ve answered, and that’s fair.”
The former golf course and the site of the preliminary plat has been closed for nearly three years, said Randy Entz, city planner. The preliminary plat requested by Double Eagle Development LLC is located on the south side of Coffee Creek Road, east of Kelly Avenue on the former Coffee Creek golf course. This property is zoned for single family residential purposes, Entz said.
The applicant is proposing 201 lots on 96.64 acres of land and public streets, Entz said. The front building line will be 20 feet. The plat also includes 15 common areas, totaling 51.4 acres. The lot sizes proposed range from 6,000 to 11,500 square feet in size, with the majority of the lots trending to the smaller size but meeting the zoning district allowed minimum, Entz said.
“A traffic study was provided and reviewed with no additional improvements warranted on the adjacent streets,” Entz said.
The plat calls for one variance for three street lengths to exceed the block lengths of 700 feet required by ordinance. City staff supports the variance, Entz said, because it allows for better emergency access.
NEIGHBORHOOD
OPPOSITION CONTINUES
Passionate opposition from Coffee Creek homeowners on Nov. 12, 2018, led to the defeat of an amendment for the then-proposed Heritage at Coffee Creek planned unit development. The Edmond City Council voted against altering the Edmond Plan from suburban office and single family residential by a 2-3 vote.
The North Coffee Creek Homeowners Association filed a lawsuit Aug. 15 in District Court against the developer of the Coffee Creek Golf Course to protect the property interests of the HOA and its member homeowners.
The lawsuit remains active in District Court regarding the homeowners’ rights to live in a neighborhood they say is intrinsically linked to a golf course, said Tonya Coffman, Coffee Creek II Homeowners Association president, told The Edmond Sun. Coffman does not expect another court hearing on the matter until 2020.
Homeowners argue that the branding of a golf course was part of the original plat and marketing materials when they purchased their property.
“Will it have a positive impact or benefit to the safety and welfare of the surrounding area?” Entz said. “This is pretty subjective in nature, but the general health, safety and welfare component of the infrastructure have been met.”
Coffman told commissioners she does not agree that the proposed neighborhood land use will not create dangerous conditions. For 20 years Coffee Creek II residents have maintained two long islands off Coffee Creek Road. The preliminary plat will cause drivers to make a left turn, drive around an island, and proceed on Shortgrass Road to exit on Coffee Creek Road.
“In the summer time when our pool is open we have many families and children who are walking to the pool,” Coffman said. “And that additional traffic — that additional exit right there — would cause additional problems and hazards to our homeowners that are walking up there. It’s already bad enough with the traffic that we have on Shortgrass now.”
Other residents complained that the added density “of cramming homes into the area” will create hazardous driving conditions when trying to make a left turn onto Kelly Avenue, which they say is already problematic. Concerns were raised about the loss of green space, and potential storm water run-off onto properties that already have faced flooding issues. It was said the plat would be burdensome to Edmond Public Schools.
The preliminary plat is inconsistent with Edmond Plan 2018’s provision of, “Ensure compatibility with nearby structures and continuously improve the quality of our neighborhoods,” homeowner Clay Booth said.
DEVELOPER RECEIVED NO
RESPONSE WHEN OFFERING PUD
Local attorney David Box was not involved with the applicant when the PUD was presented and defeated in 2018. A common question to him at a Community Connections meeting was, why not the PUD?
“My client was willing to do that but he wanted to make sure there was going to be some element of buy-in from the neighborhood,” Box said. “You can imagine he doesn’t want to go through the exact same fight that he already did.”
The plat is generally consistent with the anticipated theme of the PUD, Box continued. Box said he left several business cards at the Community Connections meeting and encouraged the neighbors to decide amongst themselves what they would want in a PUD.
“With that said we were willing to do the PUD again. I didn’t get a single call, email, or anything from anybody indicating that ‘yes, we’re not happy but we can at least live with the PUD,’” Box said.
Property owner Kyle Copeland was left with no choice but to move forward with the plat zoned as single family, Box said. He pointed out that Double Eagle Development must meet or exceed whatever the city requires. City staff objectively stated that Double Eagle Development meets the required objectives, Box added.
“I think that we meet everything that we can possibly meet,” he said.
Commissioner Rob Rainey said he has friends who spoke in opposition to the Heritage at Coffee Creek preliminary plat. He lives just more than a mile from the former Coffee Creek Golf Course.
“I’m deeply affected by this. This is a tough, tough decision to make …,” Rainey said.
Commissioners review the findings of a well-versed city staff who are experts in their fields of engineering and hydrology, he noted.
“Is this a reasonable and appropriate use of this property? I find that it does meet the Edmond Plan 2018,” Rainey said.
This item will be considered by the Edmond City Council on Nov. 12.
